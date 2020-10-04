Menu

Agent confirms star has agreed terms over Manchester United transfer

The agent of Edinson Cavani has reportedly confirmed his client has agreed personal terms on a transfer to Manchester United.

This is according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who tweets below that Cavani looks set undergo his medicals with Man Utd as he arrives in England today…

Cavani has been a world class centre-forward for many years now and could be ideally suited to Premier League football.

A tall and physically powerful player, Cavani shouldn’t have too much trouble with the fast pace and aggression that is associated with the English game, even if he’s never played here before.

For United, this looks a smart piece of business as the 33-year-old is a free agent who should be a fine short-term option to rotate with their younger forwards.

The Red Devils could do with more depth in attack, especially as Odion Ighalo is only at Old Trafford on loan until January.

MUFC fans will hope this can be completed quickly as we’re now nearing the end of the transfer window and their only signing so far has been Donny van de Beek, with more surely needed if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

