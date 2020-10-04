Manchester United reportedly look to be closing in on the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old is set to fly to England today for face-to-face talks with the Red Devils, which is expected to then help finalise his move to Old Trafford, according to BBC Sport.

Cavani is a free agent after leaving PSG, and the Uruguay international enjoyed a great career at the Parc des Princes, scoring 200 goals in 301 games for the club to become their all-time leading scorer.

BBC Sport now claim Man Utd have been given a positive impression about the player’s desire to join them, and that meeting with him for face-to-face talks could now be key to determining that and getting a deal over the line.

This could end up being smart business by United, who can strengthen their attack with an experienced and proven forward who won’t necessarily demand to be starting games week in, week out – all without paying a transfer fee.

It’s been a difficult summer for United so far, but their fans will feel a lot better with a lethal finisher like Cavani in their squad to take the pressure off young forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.