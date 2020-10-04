Manchester United reportedly look to be closing in on the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
The 33-year-old is set to fly to England today for face-to-face talks with the Red Devils, which is expected to then help finalise his move to Old Trafford, according to BBC Sport.
Cavani is a free agent after leaving PSG, and the Uruguay international enjoyed a great career at the Parc des Princes, scoring 200 goals in 301 games for the club to become their all-time leading scorer.
BBC Sport now claim Man Utd have been given a positive impression about the player’s desire to join them, and that meeting with him for face-to-face talks could now be key to determining that and getting a deal over the line.
This could end up being smart business by United, who can strengthen their attack with an experienced and proven forward who won’t necessarily demand to be starting games week in, week out – all without paying a transfer fee.
It’s been a difficult summer for United so far, but their fans will feel a lot better with a lethal finisher like Cavani in their squad to take the pressure off young forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hahaha! – comedy genius!!
Eu10million to his agents for a player well past his best and who hasn’t even played for almost a year.
Great business.Falcao MK2.
ehhhh united has become
laughing factor…u hear Eddie talking about convid effect yet clubs lyk wolves,Leeds are spending money …am done supporting weak teams??
Nice business utd
At least the front three will be fearsome
GGGGGMUFC
pool WC finished first with good players added 3 more players n here a Manchester side with fake players who luckily due Leicester loss of form finished 3rd n say have a gud squad hmmmm ehhhhh indeed great work ole n eddie
This is arrant nonsense , man utd has become a dumping ground for old players. What is wrong with man utd board(Ed and the Glazers)?