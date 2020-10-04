Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has praised the incoming signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The veteran forward has been strongly linked with United by BBC Sport and others, and it seems this potential move has gone down very well with Saha.

The Frenchman tweeted about the Cavani deal and couldn’t contain his excitement, suggesting that for him it’s like Christmas has come early…

I thought Christmas was December. Cavani is a top signing. Goal scorer and huge source of energy inspiration. @ManUtd will dominate transition cause of his work rate. — Louis Saha (@louissaha) October 3, 2020

Saha describes Cavani as a “top signing”, and many Man Utd fans will surely agree that this has the potential to be a smart piece of business.

The 33-year-old is available on a free after leaving PSG, and his record down the years shows that, even at this age, he could be a fine squad player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances, and if United can get another year or two out of him, he can surely make a fine impact at Old Trafford.