‘Changed the game’ – These Arsenal fans hail Nicolas Pepe for providing spark against Sheffield United

Some Arsenal fans are delighted with the game-winning impact that Nicolas Pepe had off the bench in this afternoon’s win against Sheffield United.

The Ivorian replaced academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in the 58th minute, in a switch from Mikel Arteta that provided more flair to the side and also allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move centrally.

Pepe wasted no time at all as he played a part in Arsenal’s brilliant team goal which saw Bukayo Saka break the deadlock, the Ivorian played the ball into Mohamed Elneny in the build-up to the opener.

Pepe then extended the Gunners’ lead just minutes later as he drove forward with his pace and trickery before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to Pepe spearheading the side to victory:

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners made Pepe their most expensive player ever by parting with £72m to bring the attacker over from Lille.

The forward endured a mixed debut campaign. Pepe has now notched a much-needed confidence boost after failing to start any of this season’s league games, being limited to substitute outings.

The 25-year-old’s inclusion this afternoon was a masterstroke by Arteta, the Ivory Coast international boasted the exact kind of skill and flair needed to break down a resilient side like Sheffield.

Fans will be hoping that today’s performance will lead to the marquee man being handed a start by Arteta in the Premier League.

