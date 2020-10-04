‘Changed the game’ – These Arsenal fans hail Nicolas Pepe for providing spark against Sheffield United

Some Arsenal fans are delighted with the game-winning impact that Nicolas Pepe had off the bench in this afternoon’s win against Sheffield United.

The Ivorian replaced academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in the 58th minute, in a switch from Mikel Arteta that provided more flair to the side and also allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move centrally.

Pepe wasted no time at all as he played a part in Arsenal’s brilliant team goal which saw Bukayo Saka break the deadlock, the Ivorian played the ball into Mohamed Elneny in the build-up to the opener.

Pepe then extended the Gunners’ lead just minutes later as he drove forward with his pace and trickery before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to Pepe spearheading the side to victory:

Pepe MOTM for me changed the game completely?? — culé (@diedienoan) October 4, 2020

Good win. Positive 2nd half. Pepe changed the game. Need to use his pace and trickery to get forward and in behind defences. — TopGun (@ebZan1) October 4, 2020

Pepe made game alive — Junaid? (@junii_6) October 4, 2020

Both teams played well. Pepe changed the game and having someone like that is important. Willian was not great today but 3 points is 3 points. — David Brady (@davebrady81) October 4, 2020

For me Pepe changed the game completely — ?FC Copenbadly ? (@richie_afc) October 4, 2020

Never bench Pepe again. I like that we can go with pace in Auba, Pepe and Willian or with the usual balanced Pepe, Auba and Laca. Gabriel is class. Ceballos was very good and we need to make him permanent. Still, we need a creative midfielder. — Wandile (@Wandi_Star) October 4, 2020

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners made Pepe their most expensive player ever by parting with £72m to bring the attacker over from Lille.

The forward endured a mixed debut campaign. Pepe has now notched a much-needed confidence boost after failing to start any of this season’s league games, being limited to substitute outings.

The 25-year-old’s inclusion this afternoon was a masterstroke by Arteta, the Ivory Coast international boasted the exact kind of skill and flair needed to break down a resilient side like Sheffield.

Fans will be hoping that today’s performance will lead to the marquee man being handed a start by Arteta in the Premier League.