Chelsea expected to reject last minute approach from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea are reportedly expected to reject a last minute improved offer for teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, has spent his whole career with the Blues after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2007.

The young attacker featured in 61 matches for Chelsea’s youth sides before climbing his way through the ranks to becoming a senior first-team regular.

Since making his first-team debut two and a half years ago, Hudson-Odoi has appeared in 65 matches in all competitions for the Blues’ senior side and has been directly involved in 20 goals.

Despite Hudson-Odoi featuring in five of Chelsea’s first six matches of the 2020-21 season the young Englishman’s future has been cast into doubt after it emerged that he had become a shock late target for German giants Bayern Munich, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Bayern Münich are trying again for Callum Hudson-Odoi, yes. But there’s no agreement with Chelsea at the moment and Lampard wants to keep him. CHO has *not* asked to leave the club. He’d be happy to stay, he loves Chelsea and he’ll respect #CFC decisions about his future. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

According to The Guardian Bayern Munich followed their pursuit up with an offer to take the teenager on loan with a future £70m option to buy which was quickly rejected by the Blues.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Athletic who claim that Lampard’s Chelsea are expected to reject a second and improved offer from Bayern Munich for their talented attacker.