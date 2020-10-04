Menu

Chelsea ace’s exit is a “done deal” as he jets in for medical, according to journalist

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly set to seal a loan move to Napoli, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In fact, the reliable transfer reporter states that Bakayoko’s departure is now a done deal, with the Frenchman jetting in to Naples for a medical.

Some Chelsea fans may be disappointed, however, to see that there is no permanent option in this deal, according to Romano in the tweet below…

Bakayoko has been a major flop in his time at Stamford Bridge and the club would do well to offload him as soon as possible in order to make back some of the money they spent on him.

Despite shining at previous club Monaco, it just hasn’t happened for Bakayoko at Chelsea, and he’s spent a lot of time out on loan now as he prepares for yet another temporary spell away.

Bakayoko will hope to make an impact at Napoli and Chelsea supporters will also surely hope he can improve a little bit in order to possibly drive up his asking price.

