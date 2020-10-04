Chelsea fans might not be too happy to hear that their former hero Eden Hazard is reportedly working against them at Real Madrid.

The Belgium international is said to have recommended Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to manager Zinedine Zidane as a potential signing, according to Don Balon.

Hazard will know Kante well from their time together at Stamford Bridge, with the pair often shining together as some of the west Londoners’ most important players.

They could do a great job together at Madrid as well, with Kante perhaps an upgrade on someone like Casemiro in the defensive midfield department.

It remains to be seen, however, if there’s time left to get signings done before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea surely won’t want to let a big name like Kante go without much time to replace him, though they have been linked with both Declan Rice and Thomas Partey as potential additions in that position by the Guardian.

Hazard has not yet been at his best since his move to the Bernabeu, but it might still be that he has the eye for good potential signings and that Zidane might want to take his advice on board.