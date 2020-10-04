Decision made: Chelsea star won’t be leaving in this transfer window

Chelsea will reportedly not be loaning or selling Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in this transfer window despite recent speculation.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old doesn’t want to leave, and manager Frank Lampard still has the young winger in his plans for the season ahead.

See below as Romano says the deal is now off as the clubs failed to reach any kind of an agreement…

Both Chelsea and Bayern München considering Callum Hudson-Odoi deal OFF. No agreement on loan with buy option, the player doesn’t want to leave, Lampard counts on him. Confirmed. He’s staying. ? #CFC#Bayern are now closing on Bouna Sarr from OM, and Marc Roca is coming. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Many Chelsea fans will likely be relieved with this news, as Hudson-Odoi has long looked a hugely promising talent who could have a big future at Stamford Bridge.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become just the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve this record. Click here to find out what it is.

Despite his recent lack of progress, it’s easy to forget how young Hudson-Odoi still is, and there’s no doubt he has plenty of time to continue his development and turn things around for himself at Chelsea.

The England international came through the Blues’ academy and it would no doubt have been hugely disappointing to see this homegrown talent leaving to strengthen a Champions League rival.