According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed to DAZN that the Serie A giants will not be signing Chelsea ace Marcos Alonso on deadline day.

Romano reported earlier today that Antonio Conte’s side were considering turning their attentions to Chelsea outcast Victor Moses after failing in their efforts to recruit Alonso on loan before the deadline.

Marotta also added that Inter will not keep hold of midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as the Belgian reportedly wishes to leave the club.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta to DAZN: “We’re not going to sign Marcos Alonso on the #DeadlineDay. Nainggolan? We can’t keep a player who wants to leave the club…”. ? #Inter #CFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Alonso’s future was cast into doubt after the Athletic (subscription required) reported that Frank Lampard blasted the full-back after his disrespectful behaviour after being taken off against West Brom.

Considering that Ben Chilwell is now expected to be Chelsea’s long-term left-back, it’s surprising to see that the Blues have refused to sanction an exit for Alonso, especially as they already have another backup/rotation option in Emerson Palmieri.

Perhaps Chelsea’s stance on Alonso suggests that the attack-minded ace still remains ahead of Emerson in the pecking order, with the Spaniard seemingly seen as the preferred second-choice.

It’s no surprise to see that Conte has turned to Alonso and is now eyeing Moses to bolster Inter’s full-back options, due to the Italian’s success with the duo during his time as Chelsea boss.