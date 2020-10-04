West Ham starlet Declan Rice showed his immense talent with a superb piece of play in front of his team’s defence in the build-up to his side’s third goal against Leicester City.

The Hammers were brilliant this afternoon as Rice played a blinder, particularly with his role in this goal by Jarrod Bowen…

Another exquisite West Ham goal ? From Declan Rice to Pablo Fornals and then Jarrod Bowen's finish… Class ?? pic.twitter.com/62pyXfgQCV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2020

Rice has been linked with Chelsea by the Guardian and others, and it’s little surprise given the composure and skill he displayed under pressure here.

The England international helped start this swift counter-attack that capped a fine display from the Hammers to earn a surprise win at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea lack someone quite as good as that at the back and have a poor defensive record under current manager Frank Lampard, so many fans will be hoping they can get something done before tomorrow’s deadline.