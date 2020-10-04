Menu

Agreement reached: Man United finally agree deal to sign Alex Telles in €20m transfer

It’s fully expected that Man United will drag things out to the end of the transfer window in the hope of saving a couple of pennies here and there, but it probably comes at a cost.

Players won’t get a pre season with a team, some results have already gone against them and it’s going to be tough for someone to come in and integrate with a new team once the season is under way.

There’s been plenty of talk about United signing Alex Telles from Porto in recent days, and it looks like they’ve finally got their man:

The Brazilian wing back has been a key player for Porto and he should be a noticeable upgrade on the current options, especially in an attacking sense.

He’s very comfortable on the ball and has deadly delivery from set pieces and from open play, so it will bring some depth to United’s attacking play and should help them to create more chances.

Telles did play for Porto last night but missed a late penalty in a surprise defeat to Maritimo so it won’t be the way that he wanted to go out, but it looks like he’s finally got his big move so it will be interesting to see how he does in the Premier League.

