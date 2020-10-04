According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Inter are ‘considering’ another loan swoop for Chelsea outcast Victor Moses after the Blues rejected their advances to take Marcos Alonso temporarily.

Moses spent the second-half of last season on loan at Inter after a shaky spell with Fenerbahce. The versatile ace only started seven of his 20 appearances for the Serie A outfit though.

It’s no surprise to see that Antonio Conte could turn to Moses to bolster his squad, the English-Nigerian was a favourite for the Italian during his time as Chelsea boss.

Moses in fact played the best football of his career under the tactician, finding a new lease of life as a wing-back.

Inter are considering to re-open talks with Chelsea for Victor Moses. Antonio Conte wants him after #CFC refusing to loan Marcos Alonso out. ? @DiMarzio #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United target Alex Telles rattled by mind games as keeper urges ace to ‘chip’ penalty before save Liverpool team news: Mixed news for Aston Villa game as key player ruled out through training ground injury Video: Declan Rice shows why he’s a transfer target for Chelsea with superb play in build-up to West Ham goal

Moses being linked with the exit door is nothing out of the ordinary at all, considering that the 29-year-old no longer plays a first-team role for Chelsea after two consecutive loans away from the club.

The decision to knock back Inter’s attempts to sign Alonso on loan could split the fanbase though, the Spaniard will now play second-fiddle to big-money arrival Ben Chilwell.

Perhaps this choice from Frank Lampard’s side further proves that whilst Alonso won’t be the first-choice anymore, the attack-minded star still remains ahead of Emerson Palmieri in the pecking order.