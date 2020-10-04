Menu

“He’s the hero we needed” – These Liverpool fans urge Klopp to undo recent transfer after horror showing against Aston Villa

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It was always suspected that Liverpool would have a real issue if Alisson went down with a long term injury, but the defeat against Aston Villa today shows that Adrian cannot be relied upon as a back up.

He was at fault for the opening goal and everything just snowballed from there, so the fans will be hoping that the Brazilian keeper manages to recover as soon as possible.

As expected the reaction social media is an absolute overreaction, but you knew it would take someone phenomenal to result in Liverpool fans yearning for the days of Loris Karius.

READ MORE: Liverpool become the first team since 1953 to achieve this unwanted stat after Aston Villa humiliation

He completed his loan spell to Union Berlin last week as he struggled to get a look in at Anfield after returning from Besiktas, but you now wonder if he would be in line for a start of Alisson remains injured and Adrian has to play again.

It’s impossible to see the German keeper being recalled, but it hasn’t stopped plenty of fans calling for Klopp to bring him back:

More Stories Loris Karius

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.