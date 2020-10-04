“He’s the hero we needed” – These Liverpool fans urge Klopp to undo recent transfer after horror showing against Aston Villa

It was always suspected that Liverpool would have a real issue if Alisson went down with a long term injury, but the defeat against Aston Villa today shows that Adrian cannot be relied upon as a back up.

He was at fault for the opening goal and everything just snowballed from there, so the fans will be hoping that the Brazilian keeper manages to recover as soon as possible.

As expected the reaction social media is an absolute overreaction, but you knew it would take someone phenomenal to result in Liverpool fans yearning for the days of Loris Karius.

He completed his loan spell to Union Berlin last week as he struggled to get a look in at Anfield after returning from Besiktas, but you now wonder if he would be in line for a start of Alisson remains injured and Adrian has to play again.

It’s impossible to see the German keeper being recalled, but it hasn’t stopped plenty of fans calling for Klopp to bring him back:

Recall Karius pls. I’m begging you. He would have saved all 7 and scored today. He’s the hero we needed. — tony tony chopper (@Uthmvn) October 4, 2020

I’d honestly recall Karius, at least he only makes errors in finals. For me he’s a better keeper than Adrian. — Dan Reeves (@Reevsie247) October 4, 2020

Please @LFC recall Karius back from his loan spell. — Ndo'Kuukweni (@fuloshixwa5) October 4, 2020

Recall Karius immediately — Jim Dandy (@JMRABZ) October 4, 2020

Is it too late to recall Karius back from his loan ?? — Daniel Meears (@danny123411) October 4, 2020