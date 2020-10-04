Arsenal are reportedly set to target a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho before the transfer deadline.

According to ESPN, the Gunners could be in luck with their potential raid on the Blues, with manager Frank Lampard seemingly open to trimming down his squad after a busy summer.

Jorginho seemingly remains a key player for Chelsea, however, with the Italy international scoring twice from the spot against Crystal Palace this weekend and captaining the club on occasion this season.

Arsenal, however, are keen to land Jorginho as an alternative to Houssem Aouar, with ESPN suggesting that deal is now looking unlikely for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jorginho has shone at Chelsea and could be a good option for Arsenal to improve their midfield, with the 28-year-old likely to bring experience and intelligence to the team in that position.

Midfield has been an area of weakness for the north Londoners in recent times, with Jorginho surely an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi.

It could be risky for Chelsea to let Jorginho join a rival, however, though of course the west Londoners have recently seen big names like Willian, David Luiz and Petr Cech swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.