Liverpool become the first team since 1953 to achieve this unwanted stat after Aston Villa humiliation

It’s tough to explain how crazy football has been today, but stating that Man United won’t be considered as the most embarrassing team of the day despite losing 6-1 at home to Jose Mourinho just about covers it.

You always fancied that Aston Villa might have the attacking talents to cause Liverpool a few problems, but you still didn’t expect anything but a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The most amazing thing is that 7-2 actually flatters Liverpool in some senses because it should’ve been so much worse, so there will be a lot of soul searching in that dressing room after the defeat.

You also expect some brilliant stats to come out after such a remarkable result, and this one demonstrates just how unexpected that result was:

You need to go back to a time where the game is completely unrecognisable to see something like this, and Klopp will have some job on his hands trying to raise spirits after this.

