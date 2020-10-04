Liverpool emerge as late rivals for top Manchester United transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly also a contender to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward and Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele.

The France international’s future has been in doubt for some time now after his lack of impact at Barcelona, but it would be interesting to see if he could make an impact in the Premier League.

As recently reported by Fabrizio Romano, Dembele has become an important target for Man Utd as their deal for Jadon Sancho stalls…

Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé – while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling. Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

A report from Sport now adds Liverpool into the mix, with Romano noting that they’d been interested in signing him on loan earlier in the summer.

Romano says Dembele rejected the Merseyside giants on that occasion, but Sport now suggest he’s increasingly open to leaving the Nou Camp for the Premier League.

Still only 23 years of age, there’s surely time for Dembele to turn his career around, though there may be issues with both United and Liverpool.

The competition for places up front in Jurgen Klopp’s side surely means he wouldn’t play as often as he’d like, while United also have a lot of quality in that department and are also a team in transition, which might not be ideal at a time when Dembele could probably do with some stability.

Clubs should perhaps also be wary of Dembele after his difficulties at Barca, with the pace of the game and the physicality of English football only likely to make it even harder for him to play at his best.

