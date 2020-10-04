Liverpool team news: Mixed news for Aston Villa game as key player ruled out through training ground injury

Liverpool have done a great job of assembling a squad that has quality in the back up roles, so you always feel like they can deal with any injuries that come their way.

The one area of weakness may be in the backup goalkeeper spot – Adrian is perfectly competent, but Alisson is one of the best in the world and the Spaniard will make mistakes from time to time.

Jurgen Klopp’s team should still have enough to deal with Aston Villa later on today, but they will have to do it without their star keeper:

Bit of early team news in the pre-game discussion chat. No Alisson Becker for #LFC at Villa Park today after picking up an injury in training. Adrian set to deputise. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to play. https://t.co/4ML15UDHLB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2020

Villa have started to amass some talented attacking players so this might not be a total walk in the park, so they should fancy their chances of causing Adrian some problems.

There is some good news with Trent Alexander-Arnold recovering enough to play in this game, but the main focus will be on the goalkeeping position going into the game.