Approach made: Man City make late effort to hijack Man Utd transfer deal

Manchester City could reportedly make a late bid to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has impressed during his time in Portugal, and it seems clear he’s a player ready to make the step up a more competitive league.

According to 90min, United have been in lengthy talks over signing Telles, but City have now also made a late enquiry over a possible deal for the 27-year-old.

Pep Guardiola’s side have their own issues in defence after an unconvincing start to the season, and Telles could be seen as an upgrade on Benjamin Mendy on the left-hand side of defence.

City would do well to continue improving at the back after also bringing in Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte this summer, and it would be an added bonus for them to beat a rival like United to Telles.

The Red Devils also urgently need to bring in a new left-back after their disappointing season last term, with Luke Shaw not really looking likely to recover from the slump in form he’s suffered in the last few years.