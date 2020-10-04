Man United ace is one step away from an exit after a personal plea to the board

You would never think that the simple transfer of Chris Smalling would generate so many headlines, but his potential move to Roma has just dragged on and on this summer.

It really didn’t look like there would be anything complicated about this – he’s not needed at Man United and Roma wanted to keep him after a successful loan spell, but the move just didn’t happen.

Smalling must be wondering what he needs to do to get into this United defence after the disaster against Spurs today, but the club is in such a mess that it’s probably a good idea to leave.

The latest reports are now suggesting that he will finally get his move:

AS Roma are now 'one step away' from signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United. Last details pending. Smalling asked again to #MUFC board to leave the club immediatly and to join AS Roma. ?? @SkySport #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

It’s remarkable to see that he has to go to the board to force this transfer through as there was never any hint of him getting into Solskjaer’s team, so you wonder what they were holding out for.

It’s a shame that he’s had to miss the start of the season while this deal has dragged on, but it looks like the best thing for him at this stage of his career.