Man United getting closer to signing highly-rated young French centre-back

Manchester United are reportedly progressing well in their attempts to snap-up highly-rated centre-back Willy Kambwala from Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

Kambwala, 16, is one of Europe’s most highly-rated defenders and the French under-17s captain could be set to become the United youth academy’s latest signing.

The Reds’ academy has had a busy summer after already securing the services of Charlie McNeill from rivals Man City, Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid, Isak Hansen-Aaroen from Tromso, Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid and Marc Jurado from Barcelona (as per TransferMarkt).

The latest in the long-line of top-quality youth products set to continue their development at United’s world famous Carrington complex looks to be Sochaux’s Kambwala.

According to leading journalist Laurie Whitwell who works for The Athletic, United are progressing in their attempts to sign the young French international.

Whitwell goes onto confirm that the talented prospect stands at a whopping six feet three inches tall and has already captained his country’s under-17s side.

Manchester United’s talks with Ligue 2 side Sochaux over the signing of Willy Kambwala are progressing well. The 16-year-old is 6ft 3in centre-back, French U17s captain. #MUFC @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/cX4PiSI4AO — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 4, 2020

United will hoping that should they successfully land Kambwala that the youngster can go onto achieve great things at Old Trafford with the club’s defensive capabilities frequently criticised in recent times.