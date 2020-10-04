Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has slammed his old club for the “embarrassing” failure of their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.
Watch below as Evra says Man Utd did not exactly need a whole raft of new signings, but should at least land their main target, with the Frenchman acknowledging that Sancho was that man…
Evra ?"It was embarrassing we did not even get him"
Souness ?"It was like he was available lets get him" @Evra & Graeme Souness debate Manchester United's transfer window pic.twitter.com/23U737rhix
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020
Evra will no doubt be hurting at United’s poor transfer window, with fellow pundit Graeme Souness also slamming the lack of direction of the club.
Donny van de Beek is the Red Devils’ only signing so far, and Souness cannot understand what looks like a total lack of forward planning at the top at Old Trafford.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
When Utd signed Van De Beek I half expected Pogba to leave as Graham is right United are over stocked in that kind of player especially when you add Mata to the mix. A player like Ngolo Kante or Thiago Alcantara would have been much better options and required. If we do sign Cavani it will be another ridiculous signing and is a real make do and mend attitude of a board who know nothing about football. United’s transfer team have once again been shown up to be inept, unknowledgeable and totally amateurs compared to their rivals in the premier League. If fact there are people in lower league’s on less money, with less money, doing a far better job than Woodward and Judge