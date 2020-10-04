Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has slammed his old club for the “embarrassing” failure of their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Watch below as Evra says Man Utd did not exactly need a whole raft of new signings, but should at least land their main target, with the Frenchman acknowledging that Sancho was that man…

Evra ?"It was embarrassing we did not even get him" Souness ?"It was like he was available lets get him" @Evra & Graeme Souness debate Manchester United's transfer window pic.twitter.com/23U737rhix — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

Evra will no doubt be hurting at United’s poor transfer window, with fellow pundit Graeme Souness also slamming the lack of direction of the club.

Donny van de Beek is the Red Devils’ only signing so far, and Souness cannot understand what looks like a total lack of forward planning at the top at Old Trafford.