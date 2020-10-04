Rooney already calling for Man Utd to replace Solskjaer signing with rising Premier League star

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is already casting doubts over Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he names Tariq Lamptey as a fine potential signing for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last summer in a transfer window that saw him pursue a specific kind of player, namely homegrown talents with a combination of experience of English football and the potential to improve in years to come.

However, it’s not been the most convincing start by Wan-Bissaka, who doesn’t seem to possess the kind of attacking qualities that most top full-backs in the modern game are increasingly required to have.

Rooney, writing in the Times, believes Brighton starlet Lamptey could be an upgrade in that department, and it’s clear the 20-year-old looks a big prospect after a fine start to this season.

The England youth international failed to break into the Chelsea team during his time there, and he’s proven a point by dropping down a level to a team like Brighton in order to play more often and show what he can do.

Discussing United’s work in the transfer market in the Times, Rooney said: “That Fernandes and Van de Beek — United’s last major signings — are two very good players who prefer the same position is another example of how their buying could have been more targeted.

“Personally, if I were doing their recruiting, as well as that No 9 I’d go for another centre half to partner Harry Maguire and try for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, who looks a brilliant attacking right back.

“While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done OK defensively, you want United full backs to put the opposition on the back foot when the team have the ball and I don’t think he does that.

“Luke Shaw can at times but you always worry from a fitness point of view whether he can do it for 90 minutes so I think full back is an area where United could really improve.

“The game has changed and where before your full backs didn’t have to be attacking players, they just had to provide overlaps and be an option, nowadays they have to play a full part going forward — flooding the gaps when wide strikers such as Rashford come in from the sides.”