Man United will sign two stars tomorrow while world class winger awaits the green light to join them

There will be Man United fans wondering if it’s possible to sign an entire new squad after their horror showing today, but at least it looks like some reinforcements will be on the way.

The defence was the biggest problem today but the new signings don’t really address that, so they will be hoping that attack really is the best form of defence:

Man United will complete both deals for Cavani and Alex Telles tomorrow… and are still in negotiations with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé, offering a loan. If Démbélé will join Manchester United, Barcelona will try again to sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal. ? #MUFC #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Cavani and Telles are the two names that most people will now be expecting to join the club, and they should certainly offer an improvement on what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now.

Some fans were claiming that nobody would be better than Luke Shaw today so Telles is an instant upgrade there, while Cavani will offer experience and should be a warrior up front who can score goals and bully the opposition.

Ousmane Dembele would be a wildcard signing because he’s not been able to stay fit for years, but he could be a proper gamechanger if they get that over the line.

He’s got incredible pace and he can use either foot so he should take that role on the right hand side of the attack, so at least he will offer some excitement to the fans.

It’s unlikely that these signings are names who the club wanted at the start of the summer, and it will be interesting to see what difference they can make.