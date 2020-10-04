The latest Man United transfer gossip is here, with some key updates on big-name targets who could be making late moves to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not had the busiest summer so far, only bringing in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but it looks like they could finally make amends with a late flurry of deals…

First up, Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the agent of Edinson Cavani has confirmed the former Paris Saint-Germain striker has agreed a move to Man Utd.

The Uruguay international has been a free agent for some time now, and it’s a surprise no one’s snapped him up, though it seems he’s now jetting in for a medical in Manchester.

Cavani could be ideal to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with more options up front this season, especially as Odion Ighalo’s loan deal is due to end in January.

Elsewhere, United are closing in on a deal to sign a new centre-back at long last, though it’s not the big name many fans will be craving.

Reports suggest MUFC are set to bring in 16-year-old wonderkid Willy Kambwala, who has caught the eye as one of the biggest defensive prospects in France at the moment.

Of course, even if Kambwala has a big future at Old Trafford, it may be some time before he can really make an impact in the first-team, and that’s surely what United need right now.

Finally, there could be bad news for United as Manchester City look set to hijack their bid for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

It had looked for some time like the Brazilian was surely heading to United, but City are now in the running after making a late approach.

Telles would be an upgrade on Benjamin Mendy in Pep Guardiola’s struggling side, but he’s surely also badly needed to replace the unconvincing Luke Shaw in Solskjaer’s squad.