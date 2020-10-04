Leeds plan fresh transfer swoop for Manchester United ace whilst also targeting Championship star

Leeds United are reportedly planning a fresh swoop for Manchester United winger Daniel James, and have also lodged a fresh offer for Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, which suggests Leeds are planning a busy end to the transfer window as they look to improve their options in attack.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made a fine start to life in the Premier League after 16 years away, and they’ll be eager to ensure that continues with some smart spending in the transfer market.

Man Utd winger James has not had the best of times at Old Trafford recently, despite getting off to a fine start when he joined the club from Swansea City last summer.

The Wales international could perhaps benefit from a change of scene, and he’d surely play more often at Leeds than he has at United, where he’s simply not done enough to warrant a regular place at a club where standards are high.

Cantwell could be another exciting addition for Leeds if they get him, with the young attacker shining for Norwich in the Championship and during their time in the Premier League.