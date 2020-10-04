Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd a better way of spending £100m than pursuing Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes his old club might be better off targeting Tottenham striker Harry Kane instead of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Writing in his column in the Times, the former Red Devils captain makes it clear that Kane would be a better fit for United’s attack than Sancho, whose arrival might block the progress of someone like Mason Greenwood, who plays a similar role.

Kane, by contrast, could be ideal to complement United’s current forwards, giving something a little different to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Spurs front-man has been one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football for the last few years now, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a bigger club.

Kane would surely relish playing in a more attack-minded side, and could link up well with creative midfield players like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Still, Rooney’s advice seems unlikely to have much of an effect, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani being linked with Man Utd by BBC Sport and others.

The veteran Uruguay international is a similar style of forward to Kane, but is a free agent so would be much cheaper.

Writing in the Times, Rooney said: “Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United’s transfer priority. Why consider paying close to £100million for someone similar to talent you’ve got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?

“I’d rather put that £100 million towards trying to get Harry Kane. Yes, getting Kane out of Tottenham would be difficult, maybe impossible, but United are a club who should always make an effort to sign the very best players and Kane is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as is Erling Haaland, who United missed out on last year — a genuine No 9.

“There are not many who fit that profile and are of elite standard in football right now — yet the chances of United developing into a title-challenging team would be greater if they had such a player.

“A Kane or Haaland or someone like Robert Lewandowski would give Rashford and Martial someone to play off and freedom to roam into different areas, pick the ball up and try to beat men — without the burden of always having to score.”