Mikel Arteta ‘confident’ that Arsenal will ‘finalise deals’ before transfer deadline

Mikel Arteta confirmed in the post-match press conference following Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United that he’s ‘confident’ the the club will ‘finalise deals’ before the transfer deadline.

The European transfer window closes tomorrow night, there will also be a domestic-only window which will stay open October 16. However, Premier League will only be able to do business with EFL clubs.

Arteta maintained his usual coy demeanour as he refused to confirm what kind of deals will be happening tomorrow, whether they will be loan exits or recruiting someone new.

Mikel Arteta offers a 'confident' update on transfers for Arsenal ahead of European deadline day… pic.twitter.com/F4xHTaSI0S — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Atletico Madrid are willing to let midfielder linked with Arsenal go on the final day of the transfer window Video: Gary Neville shocked as Luke Shaw escapes red card for Man United vs Spurs Video: Harry Kane makes it 6-1 to Spurs after Paul Pogba gives away a needless penalty

Arteta added that there’s a ‘complete connection’ between himself, chief Edu Gaspar, the Arsenal board and the owners. Suggesting that everyone is on the same page at this busy period of time.

Midfield appears to be the only remaining glaring concern of the side, with The Athletic reporting at the start of this week that the club are hopeful of signing at least one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal have now missed the chance to recruit creator Aouar after Lyon instructed Arsenal yesterday that the possibility of a deal is over. Anchor-man Partey is still up for grabs though.

Arsenal have signed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Runarsson, Cedric Soares (free), Dani Ceballos (loan) and Pablo Mari (permanently after loan) this summer.