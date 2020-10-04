Video: Nicolas Pepe sends message to Mikel Arteta with quality solo goal for Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has had a tremendous impact off the bench for Arsenal as his delightful solo goal made it 2-0 against Sheffield United.

Watch below as the Ivorian winger dances his way through the Blades’ defence before slotting home into the far corner with a well-placed left-footed effort…

Pepe started the game on the bench and has often struggled to make the first XI since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager.

Gunners fans weren’t happy when Pepe was snubbed again for this game, and he’s proven his point to his manager now with a quality strike.