‘No excuses’ – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer names ‘best XI’ vs Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change from the Manchester United side that beat Brighton in the Premier League last weekend thanks to a strange penalty after the final whistle.

Eric Bailly starts alongside Harry Maguire in central defence instead of Victor Lindelof, the Swede has finally been dropped after some shaky performances as of late.

This would already be an eagerly-anticipated clash but fuel has been added to the fire as Solskjaer faces his Old Trafford predecessor in Jose Mourinho – with the pair embroiled in a war of words recently.

An unflattering performance from the Red Devils could thrust the fan base into oblivion, as this would certainly result in some supporters questioning the club’s handling of the transfer window the night before the deadline.

Take a look at the Manchester outfit’s lineup below:

? Here's how we line up to take on Spurs this afternoon! ?#MUFC #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 4, 2020

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

No excuses today — that’s our best XI. — ? (@utdrobbo) October 4, 2020

That’s our best XI btw. If we lose today it’s all on Ole’s tactics — V? (@Virusesque1) October 4, 2020

Strongest possible team — Janaid (@JanaidAzam786) October 4, 2020

Finally Ole Solskjaer receives some senses. This is the best #MUFC Starting XI for now. Congratulations to us ???? — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) October 4, 2020

Good decision…. Lindelof been awful last few weeks… And plus lindelof and Maguire don’t really work as a partnership in my opinion — Gareth Hancock (@GarethLHancock) October 4, 2020

LINDELOF DROPPEDDDD LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 4, 2020

It doesn’t matter whether we win or lose today, we must sign our main transfer targets in Sancho and telles — NBA Alz (@unknownalzz) October 4, 2020

Here’s how Spurs will line up. United’s unconvincing defenders will certainly have to be focused at all times as they face up against a frontline which includes Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Today’s mammoth encounter of course as has top four implications, with both sides itching to get an advantage over one another early into the season with a victory.