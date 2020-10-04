Video: Pablo Fornals shows sublime control before scoring delightful goal for West Ham vs Leicester

West Ham star Pablo Fornals has scored a superb goal against Leicester City as we see a surprise scoreline unfolding at the King Power Stadium.
Just last weekend, Leicester were brilliant as they beat Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium, but they now find themselves 2-0 down at home to an inconsistent Hammers outfit.
Still, this is some control and finish from Fornals to make it 2-0…
Pablo Fornals made this look incredibly easy ?
West Ham double their lead at Leicester with another brilliant goal!
Calm and clinical ? pic.twitter.com/1hD8aJ3x05
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2020
The 24-year-old hasn’t always been the most consistent and reliable performer for West Ham, but this was a real moment of magic.
Watch how he controls that long ball before driving at goal and finishing well from close range – could he really have meant that first touch?