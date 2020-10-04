Menu

Video: Pablo Fornals shows sublime control before scoring delightful goal for West Ham vs Leicester

West Ham star Pablo Fornals has scored a superb goal against Leicester City as we see a surprise scoreline unfolding at the King Power Stadium.

Just last weekend, Leicester were brilliant as they beat Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium, but they now find themselves 2-0 down at home to an inconsistent Hammers outfit.

Still, this is some control and finish from Fornals to make it 2-0…

The 24-year-old hasn’t always been the most consistent and reliable performer for West Ham, but this was a real moment of magic.

Watch how he controls that long ball before driving at goal and finishing well from close range – could he really have meant that first touch?

