“Playing with 9 men”- These Man United fans slam “shocking” defender after meltdown vs Spurs

It’s amazing to think that it wasn’t long ago when Man United had taken the lead against Spurs thank to a first minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has being trying to defend the club all summer for making no reinforcements in the defence this summer, but that has come back to haunt them today after a total meltdown at the back.

Spurs are 4-1 up at half time and it should be a bigger margin, so it’s unlikely that any Man United players are going to come out of this with much credit.

Luke Shaw has been an absolute standout today for the wrong reasons, but his positioning for the fourth goal was amazing to see.

He abandons his wing and decides to pop up between the centre backs, before sprinting out of the box to allow two Spurs players a free run at the ball in the box.

The fans have been quick to turn on Shaw on Twitter, and it’s not positive reading:

At least there is some positive news with a deal for Alex Telles looking like it’s nearly done, while the Brazilian will be able to walk into this team after the performance today.

