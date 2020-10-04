Porto look set to sign Chelsea ace on loan to replace Man United bound Alex Telles

One of the biggest problems with getting a deal done late in the transfer window can often come with a selling club looking to secure a replacement, but it finally looks like Man united will sign Alex Telles from Porto.

The Brazilian wing back has been linked for weeks now but a deal did look unlikely as the window drew to a close.

It’s since been reported that a deal has been agreed with Porto, so he should end up at Old Trafford as long as his medical goes okay:

Manchester United and Porto have reached an agreement for Alex Telles! Last details to be sorted on next few hours, then medicals and official announcement. Here we go soon! ? #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Porto will need to bring someone in to replace the outgoing star, but it’s surprising to see that O Jogo are claiming that a deal has been agreed to bring Malang Sarr in on loan from Chelsea.

The Frenchman was only signed this summer and he tends to play as a left sided centre back, but he’s also very good on the ball and has played as a full back in the past.

Time will tell if Porto play him as a direct replacement for Telles or shuffle things round, but it looks like these two deals will go through very soon.