Talks held: Arsenal need these talks to go well if they want to finally offload midfield misfit

We’re getting to that stage in the transfer window where long awaited transfers start to fall through, and it’s usually the result of something else falling through and having a knock-on effect.

Lucas Torreira was widely expected to leave Arsenal this summer and he was even pictured in Madrid passing his medical with Atletico, so it looked like the deal was a mere formality at that point.

It turns out that Atletico need to make some space for the Uruguayan to complete his move, so Arsenal will need these latest talks to go well as Nikola Kalinic may be leaving the Spanish giants:

Hellas Verona have opened talks to sign Nikola Kalinic from Atlético Madrid. He’s one of the players who need to leave as Atléti can sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal. ??? #AFC #Atleti @MatteMoretto @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

It leaves Torreira in an awkward position because it’s clear that he’s not wanted at The Emirates, but there’s no sign of any other interest in him either.

It means his future is absolutely in the hands of someone else, so both he and Arsenal will be hoping that Hellas Verona manage to pull this off.