Menu

These Arsenal fans on worrying Aubameyang injury concern after star limps off

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans have been left extremely worried after captain and star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang limped off the pitch at halftime following a nasty challenge just minutes earlier.

Sheffield United midfielder hacked down Arsenal’s talisman with a nasty sliding tackle in the 39th minute, with the Norwegian escaping with a yellow card.

Aubameyang was down for a few minutes but then looked like his usual self once again as he attempted an audacious overhead kick in the 45th minute.

In a concerning moment for Arsenal fans though, the skipper limped off as he headed down the tunnel at halftime, perhaps the acrobatic effort wasn’t the wisest of decision…

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the concerns regarding Aubameyang:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sheffield United star lucky to stay on after horror challenge on Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Barcelona look set to bank €18m for outcast as outlet confirms his Premier League move will go through
European side eye different Chelsea full-back after failing with preferred swoop

Thankfully, Aubameyang was on the pitch when the teams returned for the second-half, but it remains to be seen if this knock could hinder the centre-forward for the rest of the game.

The pressure is on Mikel Arteta as well, if Aubameyang does indeed suffer a blow after this challenge, the Spaniard’s decision to leave the striker on the pitch will be heavily criticised.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sander Berge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.