These Arsenal fans on worrying Aubameyang injury concern after star limps off

Some Arsenal fans have been left extremely worried after captain and star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang limped off the pitch at halftime following a nasty challenge just minutes earlier.

Sheffield United midfielder hacked down Arsenal’s talisman with a nasty sliding tackle in the 39th minute, with the Norwegian escaping with a yellow card.

Aubameyang was down for a few minutes but then looked like his usual self once again as he attempted an audacious overhead kick in the 45th minute.

In a concerning moment for Arsenal fans though, the skipper limped off as he headed down the tunnel at halftime, perhaps the acrobatic effort wasn’t the wisest of decision…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holding his leg as he goes off at half-time! ? pic.twitter.com/iMlC4C2EE1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the concerns regarding Aubameyang:

Arsenal are an Aubameyang injury away from finishing mid-table — Kyri Demetriou (@Kyri_D) October 4, 2020

Arsenal are one Aubameyang injury away from a crisis.#arsenal #afc?? — Arteta’s Disciple (@TheArsenalDream) October 4, 2020

Aubameyang injury and we are going straight for relegation — Robbo (@Robbo14Arsenal) October 4, 2020

Aubameyang limping off at the end of the first half. Hopefully he manages to shake that off but not looking too hopeful on that front. — Tad Swar (@tadswar) October 4, 2020

If Aubameyang is injured that’s our season over. #AFC #Arsenal — Gooner Daley (@Gooner_Daley) October 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sheffield United star lucky to stay on after horror challenge on Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona look set to bank €18m for outcast as outlet confirms his Premier League move will go through European side eye different Chelsea full-back after failing with preferred swoop

Thankfully, Aubameyang was on the pitch when the teams returned for the second-half, but it remains to be seen if this knock could hinder the centre-forward for the rest of the game.

The pressure is on Mikel Arteta as well, if Aubameyang does indeed suffer a blow after this challenge, the Spaniard’s decision to leave the striker on the pitch will be heavily criticised.