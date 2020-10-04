Menu

Video: Amazing moment from Harry Maguire as he manhandles Luke Shaw to gift Spurs the equaliser vs Man United

There are so many talking points from Man United’s loss to Spurs today, but the time has probably come to start talking about Harry Maguire’s place in the team.

For month’s we’ve all wondered who should partner him in the defence to help the United team, but every change just comes with a host of different issues to deal with.

It’s now led to a very important questions – Is Harry Maguire the real problem in this United defence?

He certainly didn’t help matters at all today, but this moment from the opening goal is just amazing to see:

He’s initially at fault by failing to complete a simple header to clear the ball, but then he manhandles Luke Shaw and drags him to the ground to gift Spurs the equaliser.

 

