Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Man United in front vs Spurs with a first minute penalty

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Spurs ended their last Premier League game with a very contentious penalty, but they’ve opened up against Man United with an absolute stonewaller.

It’s one of those decisions that takes a few seconds to register because refs try to avoid making big calls in the opening minutes of a game, but Man United were awarded a penalty in the first minute today:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Bruno Fernandes was calm as you like from the spot, but the lead barely lasted two minutes as some dreadful defending gifted Spurs an instant equaliser.

