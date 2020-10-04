Video: Bukayo Saka scores tidy header after lovely Arsenal team move vs Sheffield United

In the 60th minute of Arsenal’s clash against Sheffield United, the Gunners have taken the lead after a beautifully crafted team move.

Willian beat his man on the right-wing before shifting the ball to Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s club-recording signing picked out Mohamed Elneny, with the ace driving into the box.

Elneny laid off the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the ace teed up Hector Bellerin with an inch-perfect first-time pass across the box.

The full-back then floated the ball over to the far post, where Bukayo Saka was on hand to head the ball into the back of the net to cap off a wonderful team move.

Saka’s first goal of the season comes in the first game after news of the talent winning his maiden call-up to the senior England squad.