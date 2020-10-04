Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley combines beautifully with Grealish to pile the misery on Liverpool

It was clear that Chelsea needed to get rid of some players after a major recruitment drive this summer, but it was a surprise to see Ross Barkley head to Aston Villa on loan.
At least it gives him a chance to play a key role in a team and he could have a wonderful partnership with Jack Grealish.
Everything certainly looks positive so far between the two, as they combined here to score Villa’s fifth goal against Liverpool this afternoon:
A dream debut for Ross Barkley! ?
What a night for #AVFC! ?
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport