Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley combines beautifully with Grealish to pile the misery on Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
It was clear that Chelsea needed to get rid of some players after a major recruitment drive this summer, but it was a surprise to see Ross Barkley head to Aston Villa on loan.

At least it gives him a chance to play a key role in a team and he could have a wonderful partnership with Jack Grealish.

Everything certainly looks positive so far between the two, as they combined here to score Villa’s fifth goal against Liverpool this afternoon:

Pictures from RMC Sport

