Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley combines beautifully with Grealish to pile the misery on Liverpool

It was clear that Chelsea needed to get rid of some players after a major recruitment drive this summer, but it was a surprise to see Ross Barkley head to Aston Villa on loan.

At least it gives him a chance to play a key role in a team and he could have a wonderful partnership with Jack Grealish.

Everything certainly looks positive so far between the two, as they combined here to score Villa’s fifth goal against Liverpool this afternoon:

A dream debut for Ross Barkley!

? Follow #AVLLIV here: https://t.co/8poe9HhkGJ

? Get the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WzgbZQslqT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport