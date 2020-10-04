Video: Comedy defending from Man United as Spurs immediately turn things round thanks to lovely Son finish

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been trying to talk up his options at centre back, but it’s starting to look like Harry Maguire might be the common denominator in their issues after Eric Bailly started today.

They completely fall asleep from a free kick and Harry Kane is able to play Son in behind, while David de Gea adds to the comedy as he manages to wipe his own player out:

Catch him if you can!

Pictures from RMC Sport

Wan Bissaka will need to take his share of the blame here too, but United’s defensive line really is a shambles right now.