Video: Composed Karim Benzema scores for Real Madrid after final minute counter-attack

Karim Benzema sealed the three points for Real Madrid against Levante this afternoon by bagging his first goal of the season in the final minute of the La Liga tie.

After Zinedine Zidane’s cleared some danger in the final minute, wonderkid Rodrygo sent Benzema through with a pinpoint through ball.

Benzema charged all the way to the goal from the halfway line, showing his composure as he effortlessly tricked past the last defender before tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Benzema seals the win for Madrid! ? They were made to work hard, but it's another 3 points for Zidane's team ? pic.twitter.com/Ge1LB4qViN — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 4, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and Premier Sports.

Confident performance from Madrid, there’s still some areas where Los Blancos need to improve, but they’ve started their defence of the title almost perfectly.