Video: Gary Neville shocked as Luke Shaw escapes red card for Man United vs Spurs

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was left confused after Luke Shaw surprisingly escaped a red card in the embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Spurs.

In the 83rd minute of the tie, Shaw clattered Lucas Moura with a nasty slide tackle after the Brazilian knocked the ball well past the shaky full-back.

Somehow, the referee allowed Shaw to escape with nothing but a booking and didn’t even consult VAR to review the incident. This was ultimately the luckiest moment for United from the match.

Neville, who was commentating on the game for Sky Sports, burst out with “that’s a red card for me” immediately after the incident.

The former full-back added “honestly, it’s got to be a red card.”

Fans will be hoping that the referee did not take the one-sided scoreline into account when he decided against giving Shaw his marching order and even using VAR to review the incident.