Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly went for damage limitation at half time with his team a man and 4-1 down, but Spurs have still looked good going forward and the goals keep coming.

United famously lost 6-1 to Man City at Old Trafford a few years ago but this performance has been worse in many ways, with the defence looking like an amateur operation.

It’s just got worse after Paul Pogba gave away a needless penalty, and you knew Harry Kane would stick it away from the spot:

Pictures from RMC Sport