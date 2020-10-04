Video: Heung-Min Son dances at Old Trafford after embarrassing Man United to make it 4-1 to Spurs

After making it 4-1 to Tottenham in the 37th minute of today’s clash against Manchester United, Heung-Min Son dealt a killer blow to Red Devils fans by dancing at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side actually took the lead thanks to a penalty in the opening minute, but their defence absolutely collapsed from that point on.

Luke Shaw and captain Harry Maguire both decided against marking Son, leaving the attacker free to poke the ball into the back of the net after a brilliant cross from Serge Aurier.

Son then ran over to celebrate with the full-back in what appears to be an African-inspired dance.

They let Son azonto at OT?????? pic.twitter.com/csyFuIUSA7 — Daniel ‘Bamiji’ (@danzldn_) October 4, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Arsenal fans still have to deal with the effects of Jesse Lingard milly rocking at the Emirates back in December 2017, now United will feel that same hurt after Son’s celebration.