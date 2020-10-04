Video: ‘Like a kid’s game’ – Jamie Carragher reacts as Jack Grealish makes it 7-2 to Villa against Liverpool

In the 74th minute of Aston Villa’s tie against Liverpool, the Villains put the sword to the Reds’ defence once more as they made it 7-2 against the reigning Premier League champions.
John McGinn played a dangerous through ball forward, Trent Alexander-Arnold was too far away from Jack Grealish and missed in an attempt to cut out the ball.
Grealish was left free to charge towards the goal, with the attacking midfielder staying composed as he slotted the ball into the back of the net, with Adrian managing to get a hand to the effort.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was livid on commentary after the goal, the ex-defender shouted on Sky Sports that ‘this is like a kid’s game’ – referencing the schoolboy defending from the Reds.
GOAL !!!!!!! Jack Grealish scores again vs Liverpool !!! it SEVEN !!! vs Liverpool. 7-2 pic.twitter.com/SVl8GozREH
— OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) October 4, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
There have been question marks over Jurgen Klopp’s defence recently, but tonight’s lax showing is something that no one could’ve ever imagined.