The main squad news for Liverpool this afternoon came in the shape of Alisson, who missed the game against Aston Villa after picking up an injury in training.

Adrian is an able deputy but he certainly has his jittery moments, and he was caught out tonight as his loose pass gifted the opener to Aston Villa:

Footage from RMC Sport

It’s brilliant play from Grealish because he did have the chance to be selfish and go for the glory himself, but he gave it to Ollie Watkins who made no mistake.