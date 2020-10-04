Video: Luuk de Jong fires Sevilla into lead after Barcelona fail to deal with corner

Barcelona were punished for defending like statues in the early stages of their La Liga clash against Sevilla, with Luuk de Jong firing the Andalusian outfit into the lead.

Sevilla deployed a short corner routine, with Suso floating a cross into the box, Ronald Koeman’s side failed to deal with the danger, leaving the ball to drop to De Jong.

The Dutch striker absolutely hammered the ball into the back of the net with a powerful half-volley that Neto couldn’t keep out.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Football is certainly ending on a high as we prepare to head into the international break from next week.