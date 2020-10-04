Menu

Video: Man United target Alex Telles rattled by mind games as keeper urges ace to ‘chip’ penalty before save

Manchester United fans will not want to see this moment from target Alex Telles last night, the left-back missed a crucial penalty for Porto which led to them losing against Maritimo.

According to the Telegraph, United have effectively missed the deadline to sign the full-back after failing to meet Porto’s €20m demands, with Telles due to fly to Brazil for international duty today.

In the 87th minute of the tie, Porto had the chance to make it 2-2 after they were awarded a penalty, but some brilliant mind games saw keeper Amir Abedzadeh come out on top against Telles.

Abedzadeh was extremely confident as he teased Telles – who has a stellar record from the spot – with the stopper screaming at the Brazilian to ‘chip it’ down the middle.

It was a really devastating end to the encounter for Telles, with this moment essentially casting a shadow over the the ace’s brilliant assist earlier in the game.

