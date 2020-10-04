Video: Man United’s Anthony Martial sent off for a delightfully pathetic slap on Spurs’ Eric Lamela

It’s always comical when someone get sent off for violent conduct when their conduct was anything but violent.

Anthony Martial was getting some attention from Eric Lamela during their games against Spurs this afternoon, but the Frenchman was sent off for one of the most pathetic little slaps that you will see:

What is going on!? ? Eric Lamela puts his arm to Anthony Martial's face in the box before the Frenchman retaliates and is sent off! ?? Have #THFC got away with one there? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from RMC Sport

Lamela makes it even more comical as he goes down like he’s been given a proper thump, but United have somehow completely fallen apart after taking the lead in the first minute.