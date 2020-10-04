Menu

Video: Man United’s Anthony Martial sent off for a delightfully pathetic slap on Spurs’ Eric Lamela

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
It’s always comical when someone get sent off for violent conduct when their conduct was anything but violent.

Anthony Martial was getting some attention from Eric Lamela during their games against Spurs this afternoon, but the Frenchman was sent off for one of the most pathetic little slaps that you will see:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Lamela makes it even more comical as he goes down like he’s been given a proper thump, but United have somehow completely fallen apart after taking the lead in the first minute.

