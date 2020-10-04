Video: Ollie Watkins seals a first half hat trick as Aston Villa run riot against Liverpool

Playing a very high line from a free kick and catching someone offside is always wonderful when it works, but you give yourself some serious issues if someone breaks that trap.

It happens here as Liverpool get caught out with the deep ball that gets put back across goal, and Ollie Watkins was there to seal an incredible first half hat trick to put Villa 4-1 up:

If Villa go on to win this comfortably it will cap a quite remarkable day of football, and it does make you wonder if it’s time to jump aboard the Everton bandwagon yet.