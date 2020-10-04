Video: Philippe Coutinho grabs instant equaliser for Barcelona vs Sevilla after dangerous Lionel Messi pass

Almost immediately after Luuk de Jong fired Sevilla into the lead, Barcelona bagged an instant equaliser thanks to an opportunity sparked by none other than Lionel Messi.

The all-time great looked for a trademark pass over the top into marauding full-back Jordi Alba, but one of Sevilla’s defenders was actually punished for his attempt at cutting this out.

The ace managed to stop the ball getting through to Alba, but the slight touch that he got on the ball spilled it into Philippe Coutinho’s path.

The attacking midfielder continued his resurgence by tucking the ball into the back of the net with a composed first-time finish, this adds to the two assists that Coutinho has managed this season.

Sevilla take an early lead and then Barca respond immediately! ? Coutinho gets the equaliser, and we've already got a great game at the Camp Nou ? pic.twitter.com/So5AxtIws9 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 4, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luuk de Jong fires Sevilla into lead after Barcelona fail to deal with corner ‘An honour’ – Jose Mourinho on Spurs beating Man United 6-1 at Old Trafford Video: Ollie Watkins seals a first half hat trick as Aston Villa run riot against Liverpool

Football fans have been treated to some exciting encounters today, what a note for the beautiful game to end on as we prepare to head into the dull international break.